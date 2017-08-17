Penta completes first office project in Poland

Image: Penta Investments

Investor Penta Investments has completed its D48 project in Warsaw, which is the first office scheme of the company in the Polish market. Tenants are expected to start moving into the building in October. The development is located at the intersection of ul. Domaniewska and ul. Postępu in the Służewiec Przemysłowy business area of the Mokotów district of the Polish capital and comprises more than 26,000 sqm of office space with Savills acting as the exclusive leasing agent. “The office building is currently 41 percent leased out,” said Damian Grzywacz, country managing director Poland at Penta Investments. The D48 project, which is valued at approximately €48 million, has been LEED-pre-certified at the “Gold” level.