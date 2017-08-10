Penta secures new tenant for D48 project in Warsaw

Image: Penta Investments

Legrand Polska has leased over 900 sqm of office space in the D48 project, which investor Penta Investments is now developing in the Mokotów district of Warsaw. Located at the intersection of ul. Domaniewska and ul. Postępu in the Służewiec Przemysłowy business area of Mokotów, and valued at approximately €48 million, the scheme will comprise more than 26,000 sqm of office space with Savills acting as the exclusive leasing agent. The development is scheduled to be completed later this month.