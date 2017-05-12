Penta signs new tenant for D48 offices in Warsaw

Image: Penta Investments

Credit management services company Intrum Justitia has leased more than 1,500 sqm of office space in the D48 office project which Penta Investments is now developing in the Mokotów district of Warsaw. The tenant and the landlord were advised during the negotiations process by CBRE and Savills respectively. Located at the intersection of ul. Domaniewska and ul. Postępu, and valued at approximately €45 million, the D48 scheme will comprise over 26,000 sqm of office space. The development is scheduled to be completed in August this year.