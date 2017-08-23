PESA with PLN 238 mln deal with Wielkopolska

August 23, 2017 Poland AM

Rolling stock producer PESA Bydgoszcz signed a PLN 238 million contract with the Wielkpolska voivodship for delivery of 10 electric trains. “We have decided to purchase 10 new passenger trains, which will be used on the local Koleje Wielkopolskie routes connecting Poznań with Rawicz and Krzyż during the peak hours,” Voivodship’s Deputy Marshal Wojciech Jankowiak…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts