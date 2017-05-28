Petrolinvest removed from the WSE

Warsaw Stock Exchange announced that the shares of Petrolinvest have been permanently removed from the bourse indices, following the Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) decision to delist it. The company was additionally fined PLN 800,000. The decision is final, although the company can appeal to the administrative court. KNF listed 23 discrepancies in a number of…



