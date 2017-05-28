Petrolinvest removed from the WSE

May 28, 2017 Poland AM

Warsaw Stock Exchange announced that the shares of Petrolinvest have been permanently removed from the bourse indices, following the Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) decision to delist it. The company was additionally fined PLN 800,000. The decision is final, although the company can appeal to the administrative court. KNF listed 23 discrepancies in a number of…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts