Petru resigns as the Nowoczesna parliamentary club chief

April 26, 2017 Poland AM

The leader of the opposition party Nowoczesna, Ryszard Petru has stepped down from the post of the head of the grouping’s parliamentary caucus. The club will be headed by the party’s spokeswoman Katarzyna Lubnauer. “Today, at my request, the Nowoczesna club decided to split the function of party leader and head of the parliamentary club,”…

