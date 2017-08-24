PE/VC funds investment funds €775 mln last year – report

Private equity and venture capital funds invested € 725 million in 82 companies in 2016, market lobby Polskie Stowarzyszenie Inwestorów Kapitałowych said. Poland was the most popular market in the CEE region, accounting for 45 percent of the region’s investments. Overall, the funds spent €1.6 billion in CEE investments last year. The majority (three-thirds) of…
