PE/VC funds investment funds €775 mln last year – report

August 24, 2017 Poland AM

Private equity and venture capital funds invested € 725 million in 82 companies in 2016, market lobby Polskie Stowarzyszenie Inwestorów Kapitałowych said. Poland was the most popular market in the CEE region, accounting for 45 percent of the region’s investments. Overall, the funds spent €1.6 billion in CEE investments last year. The majority (three-thirds) of…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts