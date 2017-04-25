PFR launches PLN 700 mln start-ups fund

April 25, 2017 Poland AM

State-owned development vehicle PFR has launched a PLN 700 million fund for financing start-ups, PFR Starter FIZ. The fund will be supplemented with private contributions, PFR CEO Paweł Borys said. According to him, several hundred start-ups could receive financing in the coming years. The fund is one of five funds to be launched in the…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts