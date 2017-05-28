PFR to invest PLN 8 billion in the next 12 months

Polish state-run fund PFR plans to invest PLN 8 billion within the next 12 months, mainly on infrastructure and energy. “Within the last 12 months PFR’s investments, including Pekao stake, amounted to PLN 8 billion. It would be good to repeat this sum in the coming year,” PFR CEO Paweł Borys said during the Reuters…



Log In Buy Subscription This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.