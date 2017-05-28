PFR to invest PLN 8 billion in the next 12 months

Polish state-run fund PFR plans to invest PLN 8 billion within the next 12 months, mainly on infrastructure and energy. “Within the last 12 months PFR’s investments, including Pekao stake, amounted to PLN 8 billion. It would be good to repeat this sum in the coming year,” PFR CEO Paweł Borys said during the Reuters…
Related Posts
-
PZU, PFR to finalize Pekao purchase on J...May 16, 2017
-
PZU, PFR with KNF approval for Pekao tak...May 4, 2017
-
PFR launches PLN 700 mln start-ups fund...April 25, 2017
-
PFR will consider selling its Bank Pekao...March 2, 2017