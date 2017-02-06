PFR to provide PLN 5 bln financing for energy projects

February 6, 2017

According to the head of Polish Development Fund (PFR) Paweł Borys, the fund has some PLN 5 billion earmarked for financing for energy projects. A single project can be financed between PLN 0.5-1 billion, while debt financing can be between PLN 1-1.5 billion. According to Borys, the biggest energy projects will enter the financing phase…

