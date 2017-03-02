PFR will consider selling its Bank Pekao stake in 3-5 years

The Polish Development Fund (PFR) will consider selling its stake in Bank Pekao in three to five years, PRF CEO Paweł Borys told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) “Selling the entire 12.8 percent stake via the stock exchange and keeping a control stake at PZU, with the rest being in free-float, is a good idea,”…
