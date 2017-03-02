PFR will consider selling its Bank Pekao stake in 3-5 years

Marvipol acquires prime residential site... Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Marvipol has signed a conditional agreement for the purchase of 6,000 sqm of land located on ul. Grzybowska in the quickly developing Wola district of the Polish capital where it plans to develop an upper-standa...

Victoria Dom expands offer with 185 apar... Developer Victoria Dom has introduced 185 apartments to its offer in an investment located in Warsaw’s Praga district. The project comprises two buildings with 1-5-room apartments featuring 25-72 sqm of space. Prices start at PLN 6,390 per sqm....

Octava to acquire office and retail port... The Octava FIZAN fund is now in the process of acquiring a portfolio of a total of eleven office and retail assets – including Centrum Krakowska 61, Renaissance Tower and Eureka Park in Warsaw, and Onyx in Kraków – from two BPH FIZ funds. Savills is ...

Griffin Premium RE to debut on WSE in H1... Griffin Premium Real Estate, a spin-off of Griffin Real Estate has confirmed earlier reports that it will launch IPO in H1 2017. The company wants to issue new shares worth €30 million as well as sell existing stock owned by current shareholders, con...