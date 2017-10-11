PG Silesia CEO: If PGG cuts coal extraction it could spell disaster for the sector

The situation on the Polish coal market may be dramatic if coal extraction of the Polska Grupa Górnicza turns out to be much lower than planned for this year, said Michał Herman, the CEO of PG Silesia miner. PGG estimated this year’s production at 32 million metric tons of coal, but its officials have said…

