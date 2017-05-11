PGE agrees to buy EDF’s Polish assets

May 11, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed, state-owned power group PGE signed a conditional agreement to buy EDF’s Polish power and heating assets. Under the deal, PGE will acquire all shares of EDF’s Polish subsidiary, and PGE will have the option “to call PGE to sign the share sale agreement for the above-mentioned assets, provided that certain conditions are met, including…

