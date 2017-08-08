PGE confirms H1 results

August 8, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed power utility PGE had a PLN 1.49 billion H1 net profit, the company said in a market filing confirming the previous estimates. This is up from PLN 546 million net profit posted a year earlier. The company’s EBITDA amounted to PLN 3.44 billion, rising by 10 percent y/y. Revenues amounted to PLN 10.62 billion…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts