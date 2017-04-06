PGE EJ 1 launches environmental studies on nuclear power plant

PGE subsidiary, PGE EJ 1 has launched environmental impact studies in three municipalities in Northern Poland, Choczewo, Krokowa and Gniewino. One of the sites will most likely be picked as the planned nuclear power plant location. The studies are expected to be concluded in H1 2020, company said in a market filing. At the same…



