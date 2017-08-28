PGE expects PLN 1.21 bln boost to 2017 results from stranded cost compensation

August 28, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed power utility PGE expects a PLN 1.21 billion positive impact on its 2017 revenues and EBITDA, after the energy market regulator URE set the final adjustment of the stranded costs at PLN 938 million, PGE said in a market filing. “As a result of the termination of long-term power and energy sales contracts, manufacturers…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts