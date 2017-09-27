PGE Opole plant to be delayed?

September 27, 2017 Poland AM

The consortium consisting of Polimex-Mostostal, Mostostal Warszawa and Rafako, which is building the PGE coal-fired power blocks in Opole asked to extend the planned completion date by 3-5 months, PGE said in a market filing. If approved, it would put back completion of unit 5 from July 31 to December 20, 2018, and unit 6…

