PGE planned EDF takeover a threat to competition – UOKiK

After further analysis, Poland’s antitrust watchdog UOKiK said that the planned takeover of Polish assets by state-owned power utility PGE could pose a threat to competition and limit electricity sales of the commodity exchange TGE. “Increasing PGE’s position may also result in a decline in turnover on the TGE, which might have a negative impact…
