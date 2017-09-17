PGE planned EDF takeover a threat to competition – UOKiK

September 17, 2017 Poland AM

After further analysis, Poland’s antitrust watchdog UOKiK said that the planned takeover of  Polish assets by state-owned power utility PGE could pose a threat to competition and limit electricity sales of the commodity exchange TGE. “Increasing PGE’s position may also result in a decline in turnover on the TGE, which might have a negative impact…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts