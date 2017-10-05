PGE secures conditional UOKiK approval for EDF purchase

The anti-trust watchdog UOKiK, granted the conditional approval to WSE-listed power group PGE for the takeover of the Polish assets of EDF. In return, PGE will have to sell all power from the Rybnik power plant (roughly 25 percent of all the generated power) on the power exchange TGE until 2021. “Execution of the condition…
Related Posts
-
PGE submits its proposals to clear the t...September 28, 2017
-
Eurocash faces long wait for UOKiK appro...September 28, 2017
-
PGE Opole plant to be delayed?...September 27, 2017
-
Energy ministry hopes to finalize PGE ta...September 18, 2017