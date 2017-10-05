PGE secures conditional UOKiK approval for EDF purchase

October 5, 2017 Poland AM

The anti-trust watchdog UOKiK, granted the conditional approval to WSE-listed power group PGE for the takeover of the Polish assets of EDF. In return, PGE will have to sell all power from the Rybnik power plant (roughly 25 percent of all the generated power) on the power exchange TGE until 2021. “Execution of the condition…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts