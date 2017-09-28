PGE submits its proposals to clear the takeover of EDF assets

September 28, 2017

According to Rzeczpospolita daily, PGE has submitted proposals to antitrust watchdog UOKiK which would allow it to takeover the Polish assets of EDF. The proposal includes: selling the coal-fired plant in Rybnik, letting someone else manage it, or increasing the mandatory 15 percent threshold of energy sold through the POLPX power exchange. “We are in…

