PGE to deliver PLN 57 mln worth of electricity to Kraków in 2018

October 29, 2017 Poland AM

Energy provider PGE Obrót will deliver electrical energy to the city of Kraków in 2018 for a total of over PLN 57 million. The company will be providing electricity to municipal offices, schools, kindergartens, nurseries, as well as for city lighting. The volume of electricity sold will amount to 214 GWh, PGE stated. “Winning public…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts