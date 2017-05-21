PGE to pay PLN 4.51 bln for Polish EDF assets

WSE-listed, state-owned power utility PGE will pay PLN 4.51 billion for the Polish EDF assets, the company informed. The value of the transaction includes PLN 2.45 billion in equity value and PLN 2.06 billion in debt and is expected to be finalized the deal by January 2, 2018. PGE will also be obliged to launch…
Related Posts
-
PGE with PLN 964 mln Q1 net profit...May 11, 2017
-
PGE agrees to buy EDF’s Polish ass...May 11, 2017
-
Poland to buy EDF assets ‘within d...May 10, 2017
-
PGE sells Exatel to the Treasury...March 29, 2017