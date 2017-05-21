PGE to pay PLN 4.51 bln for Polish EDF assets

May 21, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed, state-owned power utility PGE will pay PLN 4.51 billion for the Polish EDF assets, the company informed. The value of the transaction includes PLN 2.45 billion in equity value and PLN 2.06 billion in debt and is expected to be finalized the deal by January 2, 2018. PGE will also be obliged to launch…

