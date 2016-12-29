PGE wins contract for EU funds for Pokarpacie, Łódź renewable projects

Energy firm PGE has signed agreements worth PLN 27 million with the Minister of Energy, according to their Thursday press release. The two agreements are part of the 2014 to 2020 EU financial investment for Poland and will be used specifically to expand renewable energy distribution in Poland. “The implementation of projects to enhance the…

