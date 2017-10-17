PGE with a PLN 310 mln contract with national grid operator

National energy grid operator PSE has signed a PLN 310 million deal with PGE Górnictwo i Energetyka Konwencjonalna, a company from the PGE group, to purchase electric energy that will cover the energy transfer losses that will be sustained in 2018, PSE stated. Such agreements are signed each year to cover the energy losses that…
Related Posts
-
Electricity consumption up 2.65% y/y in ...October 13, 2017
-
PGE secures conditional UOKiK approval f...October 5, 2017
-
PGE submits its proposals to clear the t...September 28, 2017
-
PGE Opole plant to be delayed?...September 27, 2017