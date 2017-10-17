PGE with a PLN 310 mln contract with national grid operator

October 17, 2017 Poland AM

National energy grid operator PSE has signed a PLN 310 million deal with PGE Górnictwo i Energetyka Konwencjonalna, a company from the PGE group, to purchase electric energy that will cover the energy transfer losses that will be sustained in 2018, PSE stated. Such agreements are signed each year to cover the energy losses that…

