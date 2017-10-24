PGE with PLN 6.1 bln EBITDA after Q3

October 24, 2017

After the first nine months of the year, energy giant PGE posted an estimated EBITDA of PLN 6.108 billion and PLN 2.96 billion in net profit of the dominant company, the firm stated. According to preliminary estimates, over the first nine months of the year the company produced 41.5 TWh of electricity in its power…

