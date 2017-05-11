PGE with PLN 964 mln Q1 net profit

May 11, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed power utility PGE had a PLN 964 million Q1 net profit, above preliminary results of PLN 882 million, recording 10.8 percent growth. The company’s operating profit amounted to PLN 1.2 billion, while EBITDA amounted to PLN 1.94 billion, compared with PLN 1.822 billion in Q2 2015. Skonsolidowane przychody grupy w I kw. 2017 roku…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts