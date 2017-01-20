PGG records increase in profits, plans to trim costs

January 20, 2017 Poland AM

Poland Mining Group (PGG) reported a positive financial result in December, the company said in its Twitter statement on Friday. “For the third consecutive month, PGG recorded a positive financial result, earning [profits] on each ton of coal sold,” part of the statement read. In December of 2016, Energy Minister Krzysztof Tchórzewski had reported that…

