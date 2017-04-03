PGG to be listed on the WSE soon

Wojciech Dąbrowski, CEO of PGNiG Termika, said that works on PGG IPO will start “in the coming months.” He also added that he hopes PGNiG investment in the company will be a profitable one. “We hope to get our investment back after few years,” Dąbrowski explained. PGNiG capitalized the enlarged Polska Grupa Górnicza with PLN…
Related Posts
-
PGG-KHW merger goes through. Secures PLN...April 2, 2017
-
Energa to capitalize PGG with PLN 100 ml...March 30, 2017
-
PGG – KHW merger approved. Gets PLN 400 ...March 29, 2017
-
PGG/KHW merger deadline in danger...March 15, 2017