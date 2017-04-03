PGG to be listed on the WSE soon

April 3, 2017 Poland AM

Wojciech Dąbrowski, CEO of PGNiG Termika, said that works on PGG IPO will start “in the coming months.” He also added that he hopes PGNiG investment in the company will be a profitable one. “We hope to get our investment back after few years,” Dąbrowski explained. PGNiG capitalized the enlarged Polska Grupa Górnicza with PLN…

