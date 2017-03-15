PGG/KHW merger deadline in danger

The merger deal which would integrate two state-owned coal miners Polska Grupa Górnicza (PGG) and Katowicki Holding Węglowy (KHW) is facing a number of challenges, but the energy ministry sticks to the end-March deadline for now. “These are tough matters, the integration of PGG and KHW is complicated.We have just over two weeks to cope…
Related Posts
-
Węglokoks won’t partake in the PGG...March 9, 2017
-
Poland to convert part of KHW’s de...March 6, 2017
-
PGG-KHW merger approved by labor unions...March 1, 2017
-
KHW-PGG merger partially approved by lab...February 27, 2017