PGNiG buys stake in Norwegian deposit

WSE-listed gas producer PGNiG purchased a 35 percent stake in the Storklakken deposit on the Norwegian continental shelf from Aker BP, PGNiG said in a market filing, without specifying the price. Aker will retain the remaining 65 percent shares. PGNiG share in the PL460 concession on the North Sea is estimated at 3.85 million barrel…
