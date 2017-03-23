PGNiG buys stake in Norwegian deposit

March 23, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed gas producer PGNiG purchased a 35 percent stake in the Storklakken deposit on the Norwegian continental shelf from Aker BP, PGNiG said in a market filing, without specifying the price. Aker will retain the remaining 65 percent shares. PGNiG share in the PL460 concession on the North Sea is estimated at 3.85 million barrel…

