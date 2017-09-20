PGNiG doesn’t exclude buying gas from Russia after Gazprom deal expires

State-owned gas giant PGNiG is not excluding any potential purchases of Russian gas, after the current contract with Gazprom expires in 2022, as long as they’re based “on sound business terms,” deputy CEO Łukasz Kroplewski said. “We are counting on business rationality, healthy partnership terms, because business is based on that, as well as reliable and…
