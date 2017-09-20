PGNiG doesn’t exclude buying gas from Russia after Gazprom deal expires

September 20, 2017 Poland AM

State-owned gas giant PGNiG is not excluding any potential purchases of Russian gas, after the current contract with Gazprom expires in 2022, as long as they’re based  “on sound business terms,” deputy CEO Łukasz Kroplewski said. “We are counting on business rationality, healthy partnership terms, because business is based on that, as well as reliable and…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts