PGNiG expects record gas sales in 2017

According to KHM’s deputy CEO Maciej Woźniak, the state-run gas giant PGNiG will see record-high gas sales this year. “Q1 has given reasons to expect that this year will be a record year in terms of natural gas sales,” Woźniak said. The company increased sales in Q1 by 12.7 percent y/y to 8.89 billion cubic…
