PGNiG extends LNG deal with Qatar

WSE-listed gas giant PGNiG has extended its deal with Qatargas for the additional supply of LNG. Under the new deal, the annual volume of LNG supplies will rise to 2.7 billion cubic meters (from the previous 1.3 billion). The deal will run through 2018-2034. Between 2018-2020 the deliveries will reach 2.9 billion cubic meters per…
