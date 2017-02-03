PGNiG opens LNG trading desk in London

February 3, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed, state-controlled, gas giant PGNiG, has opened its LNG trading office in London aimed to boost its sales. “We’ve considered a number of locations, including Singapore, Houston and Geneva, but we’ve decided on London, despite the recent geopolitical changes. This is where LNG is being traded, this is truly a place of global trade,” said…

