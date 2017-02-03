PGNiG opens LNG trading desk in London

Tower Investments mulling switch to WSE ... Commercial space developer Tower Investments has made its decision to begin the process of moving its shares from the small-cap, alternative NewConnect market to the main one. The company plans to do so in H2 2017.

EPP to acquire four shopping centers acr... Investor Echo Polska Properties (EPP) has signed a preliminary agreement for the purchase of four shopping centers across Poland – Galeria Twierdza in Kłodzko, Galeria Twierdza in Zamość, Galeria Tęcza in Kalisz and Wzorcownia in Włocławek from prope...

Continued strong demand for development ... The year 2016 was a very good year for the development land market in Poland, with sites zoned for residential, retail (mainly retail parks) and hotel projects having attracted a lot of investor interest in the period, according to the latest report ...

Downtown Warsaw with record-high office ... The supply of new office space in Warsaw was last year 65 percent higher than the annual average recorded in the city in the years 2011-2015, according to the latest report by Cushman & Wakefield. A total of more than 400,000 sqm of office area w...