PGNiG opens LNG trading desk in London

WSE-listed, state-controlled, gas giant PGNiG, has opened its LNG trading office in London aimed to boost its sales. “We’ve considered a number of locations, including Singapore, Houston and Geneva, but we’ve decided on London, despite the recent geopolitical changes. This is where LNG is being traded, this is truly a place of global trade,” said…
Related Posts
-
PGNiG to focus on its Norwegian assets...February 1, 2017
-
PKO BP and PGNiG make deal on transactio...January 30, 2017
-
First LNG ship of 2017 docks at Swinoujs...January 23, 2017
-
PGNiG teaming up with Pakistani company ...January 20, 2017