PGNiG posts PLN 0.72 bln Q4 net profit. Up from the preliminary results

Cornerstone laid for Mennica Legacy Towe... Developer Golub GetHouse has held a cornerstone-laying ceremony at the construction site of the Mennica Legacy Tower office project, which it is currently developing, in cooperation with Mennica Polska, in the Wola district of Warsaw. Builder Warbud ...

New Holiday Inn hotel planned for Warsaw... Hotel company InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) has revealed that a new Holiday Inn-branded hospitality project is to be developed near the Warsaw West railway station in the Polish capital. Developer Capital Park will be the investor of the scheme... New Holiday Inn hotel planned for Warsaw...

Poland to implement REIT law by 2018 Poland will present a new draft of the bill on real estate investment trusts (REIT) in several weeks, Marcin Obroniecki from the Finance Ministry said. The institution should be introduced into Polish law by 2018.

Investment in CEE hotel markets on the r... The total value of the investment transactions closed in the hotel property markets of Central and Eastern Europe (including Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia) increased from just over €700 million in 2015 t...