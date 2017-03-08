PGNiG posts PLN 0.72 bln Q4 net profit. Up from the preliminary results

WSE-listed, state-controlled gas group PGNiG, had PLN 0.72 billion net profit in Q4, up from the PLN 0.69 billion figure listed in preliminary results. The net profit for the whole 2016, stood at PLN 2.35 billion. Revenue from sales in Q4 was at PLN 10.14 billion (3.9 percent increase y/y) and PLN 33.19 billion in…
