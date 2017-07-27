PGNiG signs PLN 4.8 bln extension deal with KGHM

July 27, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed, state-owned gas giant PGNiG sign PLN 4.8 billion deal with another state-run company, copper and silver miner KGHM for gas delivery. The contracts guarantee KGHM gas supplies until October 1, 2033. The new framework deal replaces the five long-term contracts between companies and unifies the different conditions for the purchase of gaseous fuel for…

