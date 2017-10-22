PGNiG sold 4.6 bln cubic meters of natural gas in Q3 2017

State-owned natural gas provider PGNiG sold an estimated 4.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas in Q3 2017, compared to 4.25 billion cubic meters in Q3 2016, the company stated. Natural gas extraction increased from 1.03 billion cubic meters in the third quarter of last year to 1.12 billion cubic meters in Q3 of this…
