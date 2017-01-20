PGNiG teaming up with Pakistani company for more gas drilling

Poland’s largest oil and gas company will drill for more gas in Pakistan’s Rehman deposit. The company said in a press release on Friday that it had been granted a concession for 25 years, with possibility of extension. It has already been extracting gas in the area since 2005. “For the remainder of this license,…
