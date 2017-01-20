PGNiG teaming up with Pakistani company for more gas drilling

New apartment developments down by 1.4% ... Developers launched construction of 12,200 apartments in December 2016, 1.4 percent fewer y/y and 6.7 percent fewer m/m, GUS reported. The number of apartments handed over for use, however, increased in December, by 9.8 percent y/y and 17.4 percent m...

FM Logistic completes expansion project ... Logistics operator FM Logistic has added an additional 14,000 sqm to its distribution center in Błonie, near Warsaw, to a total of 68,000 sqm. The expansion cost PLN 29 million. The recently delivered facility offers storage space for pharmaceutics, ...

RED expanding Nowa Papiernia project in ... Developer RED Real Estate Development has launched the construction work on the second phase of its Nowa Papiernia residential project in downtown Wrocław, with builder Dorbud acting as the general contractor for the scheme. In this phase of the deve...

CPI to acquire Ogrody shopping center in... Real estate company CPI Property Group has signed a framework agreement for the purchase of a portfolio of retail assets located in Czechia, Hungary, Poland and Romania from two funds managed by CBRE Global Investors. The assets comprise a total of a...