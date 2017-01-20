PGNiG teaming up with Pakistani company for more gas drilling

January 20, 2017 Poland AM

Poland’s largest oil and gas company will drill for more gas in Pakistan’s Rehman deposit. The company said in a press release on Friday that it had been granted a concession for 25 years, with possibility of extension. It has already been extracting gas in the area since 2005. “For the remainder of this license,…

