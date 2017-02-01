PGNiG to focus on its Norwegian assets

State-controlled gas giant Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo (PGNiG) will focus its exploration activity on its assets in Norway, company’s PR manager Robert Papliński said in Rzeczpospolita daily. In the first quarter of this year, the company will begin extraction on its Gina Krog deposits which encompasses some 17.5 million BOE (barrel of oil equivalent)…

