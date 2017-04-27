PGNiG to receive first supply of US LNG in June

April 27, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed gas producer PGNiG signed a deal with US Cheniere Energy for the supply of US-made LNG, which is a first such deal in the region, PGNiG said. “We found a new trade partner in the US, and North America has become another region, after Norway and the Middle East from where we can acquire resources….

