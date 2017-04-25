PGNiG to sell 218 mln cm3 of gas to Ukraine

April 25, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed, state-controlled gas utility PGNiG will sell 218 million cubic meters to Ukrainian firm Ukrtrans, the company said in a press statement. “Last year, we’ve begun exporting our gas to Ukraine, which was a success. This whole time we’ve been carefully analyzing the local market, looking for new opportunities there,” deputy director at KGHM Maciej…

