PGNiG to spend PLN 680 mln on innovative investments in 2017-2022

March 18, 2017 Poland AM

Gas supplier PGNiG has earmarked PLN 680 million for research and development and innovations in the period 2017-2022, the company stated. “This means that on average PLN 100 million a year will be invested in innovative project, cooperation with startups and R&D programs that could positively influence the development of the energy sector in Poland,”…

