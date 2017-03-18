PGNiG to spend PLN 680 mln on innovative investments in 2017-2022

Gas supplier PGNiG has earmarked PLN 680 million for research and development and innovations in the period 2017-2022, the company stated. “This means that on average PLN 100 million a year will be invested in innovative project, cooperation with startups and R&D programs that could positively influence the development of the energy sector in Poland,”…
Related Posts
-
Energy market watchdog approves new gas ...March 18, 2017
-
PGNiG sees oil prices to grow by 27% and...March 14, 2017
-
PGNiG extends LNG deal with Qatar...March 14, 2017
-
PGNiG lowers planned EBIDTA in its strat...March 13, 2017