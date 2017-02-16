PGNiG with PLN 0.69 bln Q4 net profit

February 16, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed gas giant PGNiG had a PLN 0.69 billion in net profits for Q4, according to the company’s preliminary financial report. The Q4 EBIT was PLN 1.02 billion, while EBITDA at PLN 1.69 billion. The revenue stood at PLN 10 billion. For the whole 2016, the net profit was PLN 2.32 billion. The final report…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts