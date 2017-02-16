PGNiG with PLN 0.69 bln Q4 net profit

WSE-listed gas giant PGNiG had a PLN 0.69 billion in net profits for Q4, according to the company’s preliminary financial report. The Q4 EBIT was PLN 1.02 billion, while EBITDA at PLN 1.69 billion. The revenue stood at PLN 10 billion. For the whole 2016, the net profit was PLN 2.32 billion. The final report…
Related Posts
-
PGNiG signs PLN 1.4 bln deal with Arcelo...February 8, 2017
-
Orlen and PGNiG to look for deposits tog...February 6, 2017
-
PGNiG opens LNG trading desk in London...February 3, 2017
-
PGNiG to focus on its Norwegian assets...February 1, 2017