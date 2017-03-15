PGNiG withdraws from EDF takeover transaction

WSE-listed gas giant PGNiG’s subsidiary PGNIG Termika decided not to take part in the transaction to takeover the Polish assets of French EDF. WSE-listed state-owned power utility will takeover the shares increasing its stake in the buying joint venture to 60 percent, from initial 30 percent. The remainder of the shares will be split evenly…
