PHN real estate with Q4 net loss

WSE-listed, state-owned real estate devoloper Polski Holding Nieruchomości (PHN) had a PLN 13.4 million loss in Q4, up from PLN 16.6 million loss y/y. For the 2016, net profit stood at PLN 30.8 million, down from PLN 49.1 million the year before. Revenues stood at PLN 175.4 million in 2016 (up from PLN 157.9 million…
