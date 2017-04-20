PiS doubles its lead over PO in the latest poll

According to a poll conducted by Kantar Public, Law and Justice (PiS) enjoys 38 percent support, while Civic Platform (PO) has 19 percent support. Other groupings that would surpass the 5 percent threshold necessary to get into the parliament are Kukiz’15 (11 percent) and Nowoczesna (5 percent)….
