PiS, PO support drops – poll

August 20, 2017 Poland AM

According to the latest poll by Kantar Public, if elections took place now, 36 percent of Poles would vote for ruling Law and Justice (PiS), while 18 percent would vote for Civic Platform (PO). PiS support declined by 2 percent, while PO’s dropped by 1 percent. Other parties that would get into parliament include Kukiz’15…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts