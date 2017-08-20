PiS, PO support drops – poll

According to the latest poll by Kantar Public, if elections took place now, 36 percent of Poles would vote for ruling Law and Justice (PiS), while 18 percent would vote for Civic Platform (PO). PiS support declined by 2 percent, while PO’s dropped by 1 percent. Other parties that would get into parliament include Kukiz’15…
