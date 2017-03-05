PiS submits Saryusz-Wolski candidacy for the EC seat

Poland ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) has formally submitted MEP Jacek Saryusz-Wolski for the President of the European Council position. A seat, currently held by Donald Tusk.“Jacek Saryusz-Wolski represents a high level of professionalism and provides a pledge and guarantee of impartiality,” Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski said. This move is seen by many diplomats…
Related Posts
-
Kaczyński: We won’t support Tusk c...February 28, 2017
-
Poland to submit Saryusz-Wolski for the ...February 27, 2017
-
Tusk to Pence: let’s not pretend t...February 20, 2017
-
Kaczyński wants to issue a warrant arres...February 17, 2017