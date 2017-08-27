PiS support exceeds 40% – CBOS poll

August 27, 2017 Poland AM

Ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party support has increased by 4 percentage points to 42 percent, according to the poll conducted by CBOS. Civic Platform (PO) was second with 20 percent support, down by 2 percentage points m/m. Kukiz’15 was third with 8 percent support (unchanged). Nowoczesna was the last party to poll ahead of…

