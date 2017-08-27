PiS support exceeds 40% – CBOS poll

Owners modernizing malls ahead of Wrocla... The upcoming opening of the 64,000-sqm Wroclavia shopping center in Wrocław, scheduled to take place in October, has led owners of some of the existing malls in the city to launch modernization work and refresh tenant mixes as they expect the competi...

Shopping center owner, manager and re-developer Atrium Poland Real Estate Management has started extending and modernizing its Atrium Reduta mall in Warsaw. The shopping center, which currently comprises more than 27,000 sqm of GLA, will get an addit...

IHG brings Staybridge Suites hotel brand... Hospitality company InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) is to open its first Staybridge Suites-branded hotel in Poland. The company’s Staybridge Suites Warszawa Ursynów project will be located in the Ursynów district of Warsaw and will offer 190 room... IHG brings Staybridge Suites hotel brand...

Dom Development acquires plots for 2,400... Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Dom Development has since the beginning of this year acquired plots of land in Warsaw, Wrocław and the Tri-city, on which a total of approximately 2,400 apartments can be built, the company revealed while presen...