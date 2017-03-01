PiS supports down, PO up, according to the latest poll

March 1, 2017 Poland AM

Ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party support has shrunk by 3 percentage points to 33 percent, according to the poll conducted by Kantar TNS. Civic Platform (PO) was second with 22 percent support, up by 3 percent m/m. Nowoczesna and Kukiz’15 were third with 8 percent support. The remaining parties polled below the 5 percent…

